Roadwork scheduled

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S. announced the work schedule for the week of February 11, through February 15, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

County crew work

Clearing righ-of-way

Turkey Foot Road (CR5) in Vernon Township will be closed to thru traffic from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Monday. The location is between Germany Hollow Road and Lick Run – Lyra Road. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Arion Road (CR48) in Union Township will be closed to thru traffic from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday through Friday. The location is between Henley – Deemer Road and State Route 73. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Mowing

Lang – Slocum Road, Hammerstein Road and Dogwood Ridge Road in Porter Township.