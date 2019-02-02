Local business gets BWC grant

COLUMBUS – Thirty-five employers will share $891,979 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

In Scioto County two business were able to secure grant funding:

Harris Floor Covering Inc. will receive $25,864.46 to purchase one lift gate, one stair climbing dolly, one electric power jack, one floor machine, and one floor scraper to reduce the risk of injuries related to hand force, awkward postures, push/pull, manual materials handling, and exposure to particulate dust. The intervention will improve the process of removing and installing flooring. Harris Floor Covering specializes in residential and commercial demolition and installation of flooring.

Tri State Interiors LTD dba Tri State Interior Finishes LLC will receive $4,530.32 to purchase two all-surface floor machines, and two industrial dust vacuums to reduce the risk of injuries related to repetitive motion, hand force, awkward postures, contact stress, push/pull, and manual materials handling. The intervention will improve the process of preparing floors for new materials installation. Tri State Interiors LTD specializes in residential and commercial demolition and installation of flooring.

In Pike County, the Scioto Valley Local School District is set to receive $40,000 for three desk movers with attachments, three appliance trucks, three lift pods, three vending machine dollies, three light load lifts, three trashcan dumper systems, two snorkle scissor lifts, and one rolling ladder. The purchases will reduce the risk of injuries related to hand force, awkward postures, contact stress, push/pull, and manual materials handling. Scioto Valley Local School District serves approximately 1,300 pre-school through 12th grade students in Pike County.

“This is money well spent and I am pleased to announce these grants today,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie B. McCloud. “When employers invest in safety, they have fewer workplace injuries and related expenses, saving dollars they can use to grow their businesses and help Ohio prosper. When that happens, we all win.”

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention. Learn more about the Safety Intervention Grant Program at bwc.ohio.gov.