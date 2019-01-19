Axtell joins Army

Axtell

Congratulations to Cody Axtell who enlisted into the United States Army. Axtell has enlisted as a 15W, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator. He received training of choice.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operators are remote pilots of unmanned observation air crafts, aka military drones, or UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) that gather intelligence used in operational tactics. Drone operators are intelligence specialists; they are integral to providing Army personnel with information about enemy forces and battle areas. Thank you for your commitment to the United States of America.