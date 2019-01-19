Answer to your question

Question: What benefits and services are available for spouses and dependents of deceased veterans?

Answer: The Veterans Benefits Administration has created a “survivors” Web site for spouses and dependents of military personnel who died on active duty and for the survivors and dependents of veterans who died after leaving the military. The Web site is organized into two broad categories – death in service and death after service. It provides website visitors with information about a wide range of benefits for the surviving spouse, dependent children, and dependent parents of deceased veterans and active-duty personnel. The site also has information from and provides links to other federal agencies and organizations that offer benefits and services to survivors and dependents. The Web site can be reached by clicking on the Benefits link on the VA home page and then the Survivor benefit link that appears in the dropdown box, or by going to: http://www.vba.va.gov/survivors/. Source (www.va.gov)