Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., announced the work schedule for the week of January 21, through January 25, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Clearing right-of- way

Haverhill – Ohio Furnace Road (CR8) in Green Township will be closed to thru traffic from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tuesday, and Wednesday. The location is between the Lawrence/Scioto County Line and Disterdick Lane. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township will be closed to thru traffic from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Thursday, and Friday. The location is between Gallia Pike and Junior Road. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Crack seal

Big Run Road (CR136) in Morgan Township Tuesday through January 25th.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.