Commissioner Bryan Davis sworn in to second term as Commissioner. Davis was sworn in by Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Howard H. Harcha. Davis’ wife, Lori, held the Bible.

(Left to right) Judge Harcha, Bryan Davis, Lori Davis

Bryan Davis was sworn in on Friday for his second term as a Scioto County Commissioner.

The ceremony took place just after 11 a.m. in the rotunda of the Scioto County Courthouse with Judge Howard H. Harcha III officiating. “I am honored to be reelected as Scioto County Commissioner and I look forward to working for the citizens of the county in the upcoming four years,” said Davis. “I am honored to keep working towards economic prosperity in the community, working with those who have a drive to bring better things for our people and in our region, working hard to grow our entire region. I’m just honored to be here again and earn the trust of the electorate, and I’m going to do everything I can to continue to earn that trust and continue to work hard for the people.”

Davis was sworn in shortly before a Christmas sing a long at the courthouse which featured Old St. Nick himself.