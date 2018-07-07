Scioto County Roadwork schedule

Big Pete Road (CR268) in Green Township at the 2.372 and 2.454 mile markers will be closed Monday, July 9th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Franklin Hollow and St. Rt. 522. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Big Pete Road (CR268) in Green Township at the 2.489, 2.938 and 3.308 mile markers will be closed Tuesday, July 10th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Franklin Hollow and State Route 522. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Big Pete Road (CR268) in Green Township at the 3.505, 3.656 and 3.689 mile markers will be closed Wednesday, July 11th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Franklin Hollow and State Route 522. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Big Pete Road (CR268) in Green Township at the 3.748, 3.840 and 3.919 mile markers will be closed Thursday, July 12th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Franklin Hollow and State Route 522. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

DRAG PATCHING (weather permitting)

Big Bear Creek Road (CR32) in Morgan and Rarden Townships on Monday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 10th.

Edwards Road (CR60) in Morgan Township on Wednesday, July 11th.

Rarden Creek Road (CR37) in Rarden Township on Thursday, July 12th.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

MOWING

Dutch Ridge Road and Swauger Valley Road in Harrison Township.

Ohio River Road and Lang Slocum in Porter Township.

Henley Comstock in Union Township.

McDermott Pond Creek in Rush and Union Townships.

Owensville Road in Rush Township.

Carey’s Run-Pond Creek Road in Rush, Union and Washington Townships.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

Mill Road (TR262) in Porter Township at the 0.480 mile marker continues to be closed through Saturday, September 1st. The location of the bridge is near the intersection of Mill Road and Giant Oak Mill Road. Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. is constructing the new bridge.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IMPACTS

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, July 28th. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for construction of bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, July 21st. The location is between High Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations will allow for pavement repairs on Swauger Valley Road. Scheduling of this work is dependent upon weather and availability. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture closed the road for the purpose of off-road waste hauling.

Morris Lane – Blue Run Road (CR54) in Jefferson Township will have intermittent flagging Monday, June 25th through Saturday, August 25th. The location of the closure is between Flatwood – Fallen Timber Road (CR184) and Blue Run Township Road (TR182). Portsmouth Joint Venture will be using the flagging during the construction of the overhead deck on bridge B-13.

Bond Road (TR232) in Harrison Township will have flagging operations from Friday, June 29th through Saturday, July 21st. The flagging operations will allow for pavement repairs. The scheduling of this work is dependent on weather and availability.

Thomas Hollow Road (TR158) in Jefferson and Valley Townships will have flagging operations from Friday, June 29th through Saturday, July 21st. The flagging operations will allow for pavement repairs. The scheduling of this work is dependent on weather and availability.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township has flagging operations continuing through Saturday, July 28th. The location of the flagging is between State Route 140 and Egbert Street. Portsmouth Joint Venture is doing concrete finishing, concrete sealing and paving. One lane will be maintained at all times and Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

State Route 335 in Harrison Township will be closed Friday, July 13th from 9:00 P.M. until 6:00 A.M. Saturday, July 14th. Local detour will be via Swauger Valley Road.