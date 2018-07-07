BWC awards $745,000 in grants to protect Ohio firefighters

COLUMBUS – Seventy-five Ohio fire departments will share $745,000 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) under a program to protect firefighters from carcinogens and other harmful elements encountered during a fire fight.

The fire departments (listed below) are receiving the funding under BWC’s Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant Program, which helps departments purchase safety gear, exhaust systems and specialized washing machines. Because residue collected on firefighters’ gear during a blaze can cause respiratory disease, cancer and other ailments, it is important not only to wear appropriate protective gear, but also to ensure it’s cleaned properly.

“Ohio’s firefighting community is confronting the Cancer threat head-on by equipping their stations and officers with tools that can protect their health now and into the future,” said Abe Al-Tarawneh, superintendent of BWC’s division of safety and hygiene. “I’m pleased BWC was able to identify and meet this need for hundreds of fire departments across the state.”

Originally funded at $2 million a year, BWC increased funding for the program due to heavy demand and has now awarded more than $3.3 million to 324 fire departments statewide. Yesterday, BWC announced the creation of similar grant programs targeted to police and school safety.

Grant recipients include: (Local Fire Departments bold print)

Invincible Fire Company (Allen County)

$5,580 to purchase 36 particulate hoods and 36 washable gloves

Uniopolis Volunteer Fire Company (Auglaize County)

$4,510 to purchase 22 particulate hoods and 22 washable gloves

Colerain Volunteer Fire Company (Belmont County)

$4,695 to purchase 30 hoods with barrier protection and 30 washable gloves

Ross Township Fire Department (Butler County)

$11,125 to purchase 100 barrier hoods and 50 washable gloves

Salineville Village Volunteer Fire Department (Columbiana County)

$4,400 to purchase 25 particulate hoods and 25 washable gloves

Brooklyn Heights Village (Cuyahoga County)

$11,796.66 to purchase one extractor, 33 washable gloves and 33 barrier hoods

City of Bay Village (Cuyahoga County)

$7,083 to purchase 50 hoods w/barrier protection and 50 washable gloves

City of Broadview Heights (Cuyahoga County)

$10,792.99 to purchase one extractor, 41 hoods with barrier protection and 41 washable gloves

City of Fairview Park (Cuyahoga County)

$9,796.67 to purchase one extractor/washer, 25 particulate hoods and 25 washable gloves

City of Middleburg Heights (Cuyahoga County)

$5,808.33 to purchase 34 barrier interceptor hoods and 34 structural washable gloves

City of North Royalton Fire Department (Cuyahoga County)

$10,065 to purchase 66 particulate blocking hoods and 66 structural washable gloves

City of Strongsville (Cuyahoga County)

$15,000 to purchase 120 particulate barrier hoods and 60 structural washable gloves

Tiffin Township (Defiance County)

$11,350 to purchase one extractor/washer, 10 particulate hoods and 10 washable gloves

Village of Hicksville (Defiance County)

$9,612.50 to purchase one extractor, 70 hoods with barrier protection and 35 washable gloves

Berlin Township (Delaware County)

$3,618.33 to purchase 26 particulate blocking hoods and 26 washable gloves

Clearcreek Township Fire Department (Fairfield County)

$6,830 to purchase one extractor with base

Greenfield Township (Fairfield County)

$6,660 to purchase 37 hoods w/barrier protection and 37 washable gloves

Richland Township (Fairfield County)

$11,896 to purchase one extractor/washer

Village of Millersport (Fairfield County)

$5,833.33 to purchase 35 pairs of gloves and 35 barrier hoods

Village of Rio Grande Fire Department (Gallia County)

$11,216 to purchase one extractor/washer, 23 interceptor hoods and 46 washable gloves

Sugarcreek Township Fire Department (Greene County)

$15,000 to purchase a diesel exhaust source capture system

Green Township (Hamilton County)

$9,818.33 to purchase 125 barrier hoods

Springfield Township (Hamilton County)

$15,000 toward the purchase of one extractor, 75 washable gloves and 75 hoods with barrier protection

Village of Mariemont (Hamilton County)

$3,141.46 for 50 washable gloves

Village of Hamler (Henry County)

$12.201 to purchase one extractor, 24 hoods with barrier protection and 24 washable gloves

Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District (Highland County)

$3,678 to purchase 40 hoods with barrier protection

East Holmes Fire & EMS (Holmes County)

$14,863 to purchase 89 hoods with barrier protection and 89 washable gloves

Brilliant Volunteer Fire Department Inc. (Jefferson County)

$13,824 to purchase 72 particulate blocking hoods and 84 washable gloves

Pottery Addition Vol Fire Department (Jefferson County)

$7,940 to purchase one extractor

Richmond Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co Inc. (Jefferson County)

$5,187 to purchase 24 barrier hoods and 24 washable gloves

Concord Township Fire Department (Lake County)

$9,983.33 to purchase one extractor

Village of West Liberty (Logan County)

$9,370 to purchase one extractor, 22 washable gloves and 14 barrier hoods

City of Lorain Fire Department (Lorain County)

$15,000 to be used toward the purchase of three extractors

LaGrange Township (Lorain County)

$4,608 to purchase 24 particulate hoods and 24 washable super gloves

Village of Grafton (Lorain County)

$6,846.67 to purchase one extractor/washer, 23 particulate hoods and 23 washable super gloves

City of Toledo (Lucas County)

$15,000 to purchase 519 protective hoods

Jefferson Township (Madison County)

$12,362.50 to purchase 100 hoods with barrier protection and 100 washable gloves

City of Youngstown (Mahoning County)

$12,694.71 to purchase 127 washable gloves

Coitsville Township (Mahoning County)

$11,100 to purchase one extractor, 25 hoods with barrier protection and 25 washable gloves

Sharon Township Fire Department (Medina County)

$9,516.33 to purchase one extractor/washer and 40 barrier hoods

Village of Racine (Meigs County)

$7,070 to purchase 32 hoods with barrier protection and 32 washable gloves

Burkettsville Community Fire Department (Mercer County)

$13,567 to purchase one extractor, 46 hoods with barrier protection and 23 washable gloves

Rockford Community Fire Company (Mercer County)

$11,130.71 to purchase one extractor/washer

St. Henry Volunteer Fire Department (Mercer County)

$14,966 to purchase one extractor/washer and 30 washable hoods

Covington Fire & Rescue, Inc. (Miami County)

$8,560 to purchase 40 washable gloves and 40 particle filter hoods

City of Vandalia (Montgomery County)

$12,083.08 to purchase 85 washable gloves and 85 barrier hoods

Miami Valley Fire District (Montgomery County)

$10,698.92 to purchase 128 hoods with barrier protection

Wayne Township (Muskingum County)

$9,859.32 to purchase 68 hoods with barrier protection and 68 washable gloves

Pickaway Township Trustees (Pickaway County)

$14,974 to purchase one extractor and 34 barrier hoods

Benton Township (Pike County)

$13,510 to purchase one extractor, 30 hoods with barrier protection and 30 washable gloves

City of Waverly (Pike County)

$9,100 to purchase one extractor/washer and 30 barrier hoods

City of Streetsboro (Portage County)

$12,293.33 to purchase one extractor, 43 hoods w/barrier protection and 43 washable gloves

Randolph Township Volunteer Fire Dept. (Portage County)

$14,876 to purchase one extractor washing machine, 20 hoods with barrier protection and 20 washable gloves.

Suffield Township Fire Department (Portage County)

$3,960 to purchase 54 washable gloves

City of Eaton (Preble County)

$10,904.16 to purchase one extractor/washer and 40 barrier washable hoods

Village of Leipsic (Putnam County)

$5,850.83 to purchase one extractor with base

Washington Township (Richland County)

$7,600 to purchase 40 washable gloves and 40 barrier hoods

City of Clyde (Sandusky County)

$12,020.83 to purchase two extractor washing machines, 35 hoods with barrier protection and 35 washable gloves

Minford Volunteer Fire Department Inc. (Scioto County)

$14,414 to purchase one extractor/washer, 25 particulate hoods and 25 washable gloves

City of Sidney (Shelby County)

$15,000 to purchase a diesel exhaust system

Russia Community Fire Company (Shelby County)

$15,000 to purchase one extractor/washer, 26 particulate filter hoods and 52 washable gloves

North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department (Stark County)

$14,350 to purchase 70 barrier hoods and 70 washable gloves

City of Stow (Summit County)

$15,000 toward the purchase of two diesel exhaust capture systems

City of Tallmadge Fire Department (Summit County)

$10,930.83 to purchase 128 hoods with barrier protection and 25 washable gloves

Coventry Township Fire Department (Summit County)

$4,287.50 to purchase 42 particulate barrier hoods and 21 structural washable gloves

Village of Clinton (Summit County)

$3,392 to purchase 16 hoods with barrier protection and 16 washable gloves.

Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department Inc. (Tuscarawas County)

$11,550 to purchase 70 washable gloves and 70 barrier hoods

City of New Philadelphia (Tuscarawas County)

$12,137.50 to purchase one extractor

Village of Zaleski (Vinton County)

$7,119.80 to purchase one extractor and 20 hoods with barrier protection

Central Fire District (Wayne County)

$7,651 to purchase one extractor

Brady Township Fire Department (Williams County)

$8,800 to purchase 50 hoods with barrier protection and 30 washable gloves

City of Bowling Green (Wood County)

$5,193.08 to purchase 75 barrier hoods

City of Perrysburg-Division of Fire (Wood County)

$15,000 to purchase 100 particulate hoods and 100 washable gloves

Grand Rapids Township (Wood County)

$15,000 to purchase one extractor, 32 hoods w/barrier protection and 32 washable gloves

Village of Bloomdale (Wood County)

$14,170.85 to purchase one Extractor/Washer/w base, 33 pairs of gloves and 66 barrier hoods

The grant program, announced as a component of BWC’s 2017 rebate, provides a 5-to-1 match up to $15,000 for public and private employers with annual payroll of at least $500,000. No match is required for employers with less than $500,000 in payroll. More about the program is available at bwc.ohio.gov.