Fair to crown queen on opening night

Scioto County Junior Fair Queen’s Court: (L to R) Emma Lauder, Paige Howard, Katelyn Rigsby McKinley Flinders, and Alyssa Dingus

The 2018 Scioto County Jr. Fair Royalty Contest was held on June 27, 2018 for its Fair Queen judging. The winner with her court will be announced on Monday night, August 6th at the Scioto County Fair.

According to Mary Evans, member of the fair queen committee, prior to Wednesday evening’s judging, the contestants were judged on activities, achievement, and interview skills. This all took place on that afternoon, before the final part of the evening. Then, on Wednesday evening, the contestants were judged in the areas of on-stage presence and their ability to respond to a question. They were all asked the same question and they can’t hear it, until they come out on stage, then they get judged on how they answer that question.

The five highest scoring contestants was named to this year’s court. There were 11 girls competing with the top five girls making up the Queen and her court. They are Alyssa Dingus, Katelyn Rigsby, Paige Howard, Emma Lauder, and McKinley Flinders. They were told on Wednesday night, they were chosen by the judges as the top five.

Evans stated, “There were three judges this year, one was from Adams County and two were from Madison County. These judges volunteered to be judges. The judges are always out-of-county for this contest.”

The chosen Queen and runner-ups list are now in a sealed envelope, that no one sees until Monday night at the fair. This envelope is in the 4H Extension Office. Evans has been one one the members of the fair queen committee since 2003.

Evans said that girls who want to be contestants for fair queen, can be members of 4-H, FFA(Future Farmers of America) or Girl Scouts.

The event of crowning the queen will be held on stage at the Grand Stand, Monday evening, August 6, 2018. They will have the entire ceremony open for the public. The top five girls will be escorted on stage before the announcement is made. These top five girls will have already been working as the queen’s court in both pre-fair events and fair events that day. Look for the girls in sashes throughout the fair and you will see these girls helping out everyday.

