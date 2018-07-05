SOMC transitioned back to Portsmouth City Water System

Staff report

City of Portsmouth Waterworks Director Sam Sutherland said that the Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) transitioned back over onto the Portsmouth Water System early Wednesday morning with no real issues reported in the transition. The Portsmouth City Health Department worked closely with SOMC in hyper chlorination procedures at the facility before the transition overnight was made. The hospital was not reporting any issues in operational status in the switch over.

Portsmouth Fire Department stood down their water hauling and pumping mission as of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Local officials and the citizenry expressed gratitude for the 10 day 24 hours a day mission that fire departments engaged in to enable the hospital to maintain medical services to the community.

Sutherland said the 900,000-gallon water storage tank on Sunrise Avenue has held steady near 81 feet Wednesday morning. Contractors will continue to expedite the Sunrise Reservoir Line Improvement project through next week to tie in new lines to the water delivery system to Sunrise Reservoir with hopes of beginning to refill the larger 22 million gallon Portsmouth Reservoir soon.

Traffic Detours:

Traffic detours near the line improvement work will continue. For

access to businesses on Offnere Street -Southbound only traffic may

enter at 17th Street. All other intersections north of Robinson Avenue

remain closed.

Kinney’s Lane will be closed at the intersection with Offnere

Street. Beginning Monday morning, all eastbound through traffic should

use alternative routes via Waller Street.

Westbound through traffic should use alternative routes via Grandview

Avenue while operations take place. Local traffic will be able to

access roadways up to Oakland Avenue from the West and the North

entrance to Greenlawn Cemetery from the East. Closure signs are

already in place on US 52 and Offnere Street. The Contractors will be

placing additional signage. SOMC traffic should utilize Coles Blvd and

Grandview routes to access the hospital.

Important: Conserve Water

It is important to conserve water until the large Sunrise Reservoir

can refill once the improvement project is completed. This includes

refraining from flushing lines and filling pools. Normal water usage

is allowable. The use of fireworks in residential neighborhoods is

discouraged at this time. Fighting house fires would hamper water

conservation efforts.

Water Resources

Until all sediment flushes through the system and after reservoir line

improvement project is completed later next week, the public will

still be able to draw water at the filtration plan at New Boston on US

52. Water delivery to special needs will continue on a case by case

basis by calling the Portsmouth City Health Department information

line. It is important to remain hydrated through this period of heat

and humidity. Check on the elderly in your neighborhood and continue

to report any suspicious water running. The water quality and special

needs water assistance call line at Portsmouth City Health is

(740)354-8931.