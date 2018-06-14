Portsmouth judge named to state foundation board

Howard Harcha

Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation installs new board members

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation (OLAF) Board of Trustees on Thursday installed three new members of the board and welcomed new officers. Joining the board are Judge Howard H. Harcha III, Ann Stirling Bergen and Stuart F. Cubbon.

“We are pleased to welcome these accomplished leaders to our board,” said Angie Lloyd, executive director of OLAF. “Their skills and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of ensuring access to justice for all Ohioans.”

Judge Howard Harcha of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas in Portsmouth is a member of the executive committee of the Ohio Judicial Conference (OJC). He serves as co-chairman of the OJC’s committee on community corrections, and on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors.

Bergen devotes a significant portion of her Willoughby practice to representing low-income families. In 2017, she received the Legal Services Corporation Pro Bono Award for commitment to pro bono legal services. She is a past chair of the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland Board of Trustees and currently serves on the development committee.

Cubbon is managing partner and president of Cubbon and Associates in Toledo and is a Board Certified Civil Trial Advocate. He is past president of the Toledo Bar Association and serves on the board of the Law and Leadership Institute, a statewide pipeline diversity initiative for high school students from underserved communities.

Judge William Klatt, Tenth District Court of Appeals, and Joseph Mas, ‎Joseph L. Mas Attorney at Law, were also re-elected as at-large members of the board for an additional three-year term.

Those named officers of the board were:

President — Mary Mertz, first assistant attorney general, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Office;

Vice President — Kimberly Shumate, associate vice president, strategic initiatives, The Ohio State University;

Treasurer — Paula Boggs Muething, city solicitor, City of Cincinnati;

Secretary — Jennifer Day, chief of operations, Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel’s Office.