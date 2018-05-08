CSI camp now taking registrations

This summer marks the sixth year area students have attended the CSI: Shawnee Science Camp at Camp Oyo. The award-winning camp is open to students currently in fifth through eighth grade, and focuses on outdoor skills and nature. Camp attendees will learn about forestry, insects, stream quality and animals, and will gain experience in skills like canoeing and GPS units.

The CSI in CSI: Shawnee Science Camp stands for Conservation Science Investigations, and is led by a cooperative effort with local soil and water conservation districts in Scioto, Adams and Brown counties, as well as partners from Shawnee State Park and Forest, Shawnee State University, and ODNR Division of Wildlife.

The camp, led by working professionals, gives campers insight to career paths and real-world applications of the science they study. Camp is July 23-25, and includes two overnights and two full days of camp activities.

Registration paperwork is being accepted for camp, and spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of the generous support of The Scioto Foundation, fees for CSI: Shawnee Science Camp are only $30 for this great experience. The registration form and more information can be found online at www.sciotoswcd.org or by contacting the Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District at 740-259-9231.