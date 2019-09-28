First Church of Christ, Wheelersburg, Ohio: Sunday, September 29, 2019: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School (classes for all ages); 10:30 a.m., Worship Service – KIDS’ SUNDAY; 6:00 p.m., 5th Sunday SINGSPIRATION at Sciotoville Church of Christ. Tuesday, October 1, 2019: 9:30 a.m. Ladies’ Bible Study (annex). Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 6:00 p.m., Adult Bible Study. Thursday, October 3, 2019: 10:30 a.m., Devotions at River Bend.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Adult Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast with our Prayer Buddies will be Sunday, September 29, at 9:00 a. m. If you are a Prayer Buddy, please try to attend. Saturday, October 12, will be our Fall Festival. There will be food, music, inflatables, and games. Our Festival will begin at 3:00 with food served at 4:00. Everyone is Welcome. If you have attended our church in the past we would love to have you back. If you are looking for a Church, we would love to have you come and visit.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, September 29, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Following Morning Worship the Youth will be taking a trip and will be back in time for Worship Fest at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 29, 6:30 p.m. – Worship Fest – Mabert Road Baptist Church will be joining us for a Worship Fest! Refreshments and Desserts will be served following Worship Fest.

Wednesday, October 2, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study on the book of John.

Saturday, October 5, 8 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Revival November 3rd -8th, Joe Nelson will be preaching and the Parson’s will be singing. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Trustee meeting will be on Monday, September 30th at 6:00 PM. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene, 25 Arnett Drive (behind Green High School), Franklin Furnace, Ohio will celebrate Homecoming beginning on September 29, 2019, at 9:30 AM with Sunday School followed by revival services with Rev. Billy Huddleston in the 10:30 AM worship service. Ann Downing will provide the special singing in the AM worship service. The church will also be burning the mortgage. The Church of the Nazarene Central Ohio District Superintendent will be present for this event. Following the morning worship service, there will be dinner on the ground.

The revival will continue with the September 29, 2019 evening service at 6:00 PM and continue through October 2, 2019, at 7:00 PM each evening.

More than likely you’ve seen Ann Downing as a regular on the popular Gaither Homecoming Video series, however, the majority of her time is spent maintaining a full schedule of church concerts and speaking engagements throughout the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe.

Ann became the winner of her industry’s highest honor—the Dove Award—for Female Vocalist within a year of co-founding the Downings and went on to be inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame for her work with the Speer Family.

Rev. Billy Huddleston is an ordained elder and a tenured evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. He’s an alumnus of Olivet Nazarene University, Kankakee, Ill. During his time there he was a four-year member of the Orpheus Choir, participated in the spiritual life program, held revivals and youth revivals across the educational region and sang with the southern gospel quartet United.

Billy’s music is played nationally on Southern Gospel Radio. Billy has appeared in the Christian Voice and Singing News magazines—as well as charting on the Singing News National Top 80 Southern Gospel Chart. Billy enjoyed a successful three-year stint in youth ministry before entering the field of full-time evangelism.

Today, Billy has a passion for seeing revival in the church and travels 48 weeks out of the year to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to all denominations across the country. In addition to his travels, Billy hosts a radio program, “The Word In You,” that airs weekly on stations across the nation. There will also be special singing each evening.

Pastor Andy Ramey invites the public to attend. For further information call 740-354-9021.