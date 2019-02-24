Spinnati

You are what you are because you do what you do. You do what you do because you believe what you believe. You believe what you believe because you heard what you heard. You see faith comes by hearing as seen in Romans 10:17. You heard what you heard because you listened to what you wanted to listen to. Jeremiah 7:13 says, “The LORD spake unto you, rising up early and speaking, but ye heard not; and I called you, but ye answered not.”

Whether we want to admit it or not we are a product of our beliefs. Some cultures believe that cats make great pets while others believe that cats make great stew! Some people believe that someone somewhere owes them a living so they spend all their time and energy seeking to get someone else to provide for them. Other people believe that, as the Bible says in Second Thessalonians 3:10, “If a man will not work neither should he eat”; so they spend their days working so they can have the resources that they need to enjoy life.

The doctrines you believe will determine the direction of your life. Therefore it is extremely important that you establish your beliefs on the rock of Jesus Christ instead of on the shifting sand of man’s opinions. That process begins and ends with the word of God. Remember, what you listen to will determine what you hear. What you hear will determine what you believe. What you believe will determine how you will conduct your life. Think of your own life and the things your mom and dad taught you. You might say, “They didn’t teach me a whole lot.” But check how you treat your spouse; most of what you learned came from how your parents treated each other. If you are a man; do you still open doors for women? Do you say please and thank you? Those things came because they were constantly witnessed by you as you grew from child to an adult. It is the same thing with the Bible; the more we grow spiritually the more spiritual we become; the more we will imitate Jesus. Thereby you will grow in mercy, forgiveness and display grace to others. As I examine the world today I can say without a doubt that we need more of Jesus in our world!

When one examines the option it sends cold chills down my back. Would you rather have Hollywood determine the values that affect your children and your world? Don’t let the world lead you astray, it is time for you to develop eternal life values that will stand the test of time and those values only come from and through the Word of God. So open your Bible today and feed on the manna from heaven and share the mercy, peace and forgiveness that only God can provide to those you come in contact with throughout your day!