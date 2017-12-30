Questions & Answers from Veterans Administration

Does VA (Veterans Administration) have a clothing allowance payment and how do you qualify to get one?

If your clothing been damaged by your prosthetic or orthopedic device (such as a wheelchair), Leg Brace, Ect. or by the medicine you’re taking for a skin condition? If it has, you may be able to get money each year to help you buy new clothes. This is a disability compensation benefit known as an annual clothing allowance.

How do I get these benefits?

You’ll need to apply for benefits.

To get your yearly payment, you’ll need to qualify by August 1 of that year. You may be able to get more than 1 payment if:

You have more than 1 prosthetic or orthopedic device, or

You have more than 1 skin medicine, and/or

Your device or skin medicine affects more than 1 type of clothing.

Veterans may be eligible for more than one annual clothing allowance or two annual clothing allowances for a single type of garment. To qualify for a clothing allowance, each appliance or medication must affect a distinct type of article of clothing or outer garment. To qualify for two clothing allowances, the article of clothing must wear out at a faster rate than if affected by a single appliance or medication. For more information, go to http://www.benefits.va.gov/COMPENSATION/claims-special-clothing_allowance.asp or fill out VA Form 10-8678: Application for Annual Clothing Allowance. It is located online at www.va.gov, and give it to the prosthetic representative at your local VA medical center.

For more information, call the VA at 800-827-1000. VA collects applications throughout the year and holds them until the August 1 closing date.

How do I obtain a copy of my VA medical records?

Your VA medical records are maintained at the facility or facilities where you were provided medical care. You will need to contact each facility to personally request a copy of any medical records maintained at that facility. Requests must be in writing and should indicate what records you are requesting, why you are requesting those records, and to whom they are to be released. The addresses for all VA facilities can be found at http://www.va.gov/directory/guide/home. You may also fill out and submit a SF-180 form request for medical records. It is very valuable to immediately request all medical records if you are applying for VA Compensation for a service-connected injury or illness. You may also request a copy of your C&P (Compensation & Pension) exam. At anytime if you think there may be a discrepancy in your records, Please notify your closest VA facility.

Source: www.va.gov