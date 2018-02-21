Notre Dame crowns royalty

Notre Dame’s basketball homecoming court.

Notre Dame schools recently celebrated basketball homecoming, and introduced the 2018 homecoming court.

Lexi Smith, daughter of Joe and Lisa Smith, was crowned Homecoming Queen. Smith’s activities include volleyball, track and basketball. She is also a member of SOVC-Southern Ohio Volleyball Club, National Honor Society, Pep Club, Mass Choir, Ohio Model United Nations, and Red, White and Youth. Smith was escorted by Spencer Wilcox, son of Dennis and Christy Wilcox.

Molly Hoover, daughter of Mary Hoover, was senior attendant. Hoover’s activities include basketball, softball and tennis. She is also a member of Art Club, Mass Choir, and Red, White and Youth. Hoovery was escorted by C.J. Corns, son of Rick and Melody Corns.

Frances Rogers, daughter of Ken and Laura Rogers, was junior attendant. Rogers is a member of the swim team, Art Club, Math Club and National Honor Society. Rogers was escorted by Ben Mader, son of Matt and Mary Beth Mader.

Emma Madden, daughter of Paul and Jaime Madden, was sophomore attendant. Madden’s activities include cheerleading, swimming and tennis. Madden is also a member of Math Club and the Quiz Bowl team, and is a PACT volunteer and junior high youth group leader. Madden was escorted by Xavier Shepherd, son of Dustin Shepherd and Josh and Michelle Oudeh.

Felicity Pettay , daughter of Sarah Gold and granddaughter of James and Mary Sturgeon, was freshman attendant. Pettay’s activities include cheerleading and swimming. She is also a member of Pep Club, Art Club, Key Club, 4-H and Cirque de Art. Pettay was escorted by Jake McGuire, son of Randy and Amy McGuire.