Goodman joins US Army

Derrick Goodman just took on the most extreme challenge the United States Army has to offer as an 18X Special Forces Candidate. Special Forces candidates are given the opportunity to become a member of one of the most highly skilled combat forces in the world. But they must complete and endure the extensive mental/physical training in order to join the Army elite. Derrick received training of choice and received a $8,000.00 sign on bonus! Welcome to the teams elite! Thank you for your committment to the United States Army.