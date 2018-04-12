County road work schedule

Ditching

Feurt Hill Road (CR160) in Clay Township will be closed on Monday, April 16th through Thursday, April 19th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Lockner Road and Maple Benner Road. County Engineer’s crew will be ditching and crack sealing

Mowing

Carey’s Run – Pond Creek Road in Rush, Union and Washington Townships.

Slab Run Road in Washington Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through Monday, April 30th. A single lane flagging operation is being utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls, lighting and concrete sealing .

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, April 21st. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for overhead deck work on bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, April 28th. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations, if necessary, will allow for deck and parapet pour at bridge B-9 on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, April 28th. The location is near the intersection with Flowers – Ison Road (TR381). Portsmouth Joint Venture will use the flagging during the parapet pours and deck work at bridge B-12.

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture closed the road for the purpose of off-road waste hauling.