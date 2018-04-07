Edgewood egg hunt a hopping success.

3,000 Easter eggs were hunted at Northwest Middle School. 50 eggs from each field were stuffed with tickets that could be traded in for a prize. Prizes included toys, candy and Easter goodies. After the eggs were collected, hunters sorted through their loot. The hunt took place Friday afternoon. Grand Prize winners of bicycles were (from left) Kolten Bowling, 4; Jeremy Fegan, 12; and Grace Glenn, 3.

Despite the gloomy weather, Edgewood Manor of Lucasville held its annual Easter egg hunt Friday, March 30.

While other organizations might have postponed or canceled the activity, Edgewood knew there would be eager little ones waiting to collect colorful eggs, rain or shine.

The hunt was held at Northwest Middle School, and offered 3,000 filled eggs ready to be scooped up in baskets on three different fields. The fields were divided up by age groups to make sure everyone got a fair chance to hunt for eggs. An ambulance siren kicked off the hunt, and within minutes, all the eggs were gathered.

After eggs were collected, participants opened their findings and counted their loot. Some eggs had tickets inside which could be traded in for a prize of their choice at the prize booth. Three special eggs, one in each age group, had a ticket that told them they had won the grand prize of a bicycle. The remainder of the eggs were filled with candy, and 50 eggs on each field were stuffed with a dollar bill.

Following the hunt, the Easter bunny made a special appearance, greeted those present and took pictures.

The event was hosted by Edgewood Manor of Lucasville, with additional sponsors being Leading Respiratory, Portsmouth Ambulance, After the Game, and Giovanni’s Pizza of Lucasville.

