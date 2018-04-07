Posted on by

Phipps joins US Army


Congratulations Matthew Phipps on your decision to join the United States Army. Matthew’s career choice is 35G Geospatial Intelligence Imagery Analyst. Thank you for your commitment to the United States of America.

