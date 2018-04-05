Siren tests begin

The Porter Township Fire Department will test its storm warning siren at 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month during tornado season, April through July. The test will consist of a three-minute solid blast.

When a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is received from a reliable source, such as the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department or the National Weather Service, a three-minute steady blast will be sounded from the sirens located within the township.

In the event of a tornado or severe thunderstorm, all precautions should be taken to protect life and property. Do not call the fire department or the sheriff’s department. All advice will be broadcast on local radio stations.

For questions, call 740-574-6030.