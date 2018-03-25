Marshall announces retirement as judge

Judge William T. Marshall

Judge William T. Marshall of the Scioto County Common Pleas Court announced his resignation and retirement in a prepared statement Friday.

Judge Marshall, who has faced controversy during his time as a Scioto County judge, claims health issues and wanting to spend time with his family as the reasons for stepping down from his position.

In his letter of resignation, Marshall wrote, “It has been an honor and privilege to have served the residents of Scioto County for 35 years. Due to having some health issues this past year and my desire to spend more time with my grandchildren, I am announcing my resignation and retirement.”

Judge Marshall pleaded guilty to drunk driving in March 2013 after he was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence in January 2013. During that incident, Marshall hit an embankment and overturned his automobile. The Jackson County Municipal Court sentenced Marshall to 90 days in jail, of which 87 were suspended, and gave him five months community service along with suspending his driver’s license for six months. Marshall was also ordered to pay a fine and court costs.

When asked about his retirement, Judge Marshall told The Daily Times, “I have 35 years of public service — city prosecutor for 12 years and municipal court judge for several years, and common pleas court until now. I have grandchildren that I want to spend time with. I’ve had some poor health this last year, was in the hospital twice, and I want to still do things and have fun.”

On his experience as a Scioto County judge, Marshall says there’s no crime with which he has not come in contact.

“There’s no crime I haven’t had in that many years, as a prosecutor and judge,” Marshall said. “The murders are getting to me, the rapes are getting to me, the drug situation — I don’t know how to cure it. I can cure on a small scale, but I can’t cure whole scale. I’ve loved the experience, I’ve just seen enough.”

According to the letter announcing his resignation, Judge Marshall is lauded for initiating the first-time offender programs, as well as having organized and officiated the “STOP” Drug Court Program, which offers first-time offenders with low-level drug-related felonies a chance to complete rehabilitation through drug court and have their charges expunged.

Judge Marshall says he may possibly seek alternative positions in the legal system during his retirement.

“I could be a visiting judge, or become a mediator or something like that,” Marshall speculated.

When asked about a final message to leave with the people of Scioto County, Marshall said, “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity to be able to serve as your judge.”

