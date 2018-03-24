The wearing o’ the green

“Irish” of all ages turned out Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Portsmouth. The sound of bagpipes by the Cyril Scott Band (above) was again a crowd-pleaser. Among those braving chilly temperatures to enjoy the event were (top, from left) 6-year-old Charlie and 4-year-old Luke Cooper of Portsmouth, 4-year-old Peyton Conley of Lucasville, and County Tipperary native and grand marshall Mark Cardosi.