Blood donors sought

Though spring has officially arrived, the American Red Cross blood supply is still recovering from severe winter storms earlier in March. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives.

Winter weather in parts of the country forced more than 270 blood drives to cancel, resulting in over 9,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations in the first two weeks of March. No matter the weather, the need for blood to help cancer patients, those undergoing surgeries, trauma patients and others remains.

Volunteer blood donors from across the country are needed to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients this spring. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.

Blood drives in Scioto County are scheduled for:

Noon-5:30 p.m. March 27, All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 4th St., Portsmouth

8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 3, East High School, 224 Marshall Ave., Portsmouth

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 4, Green High School Gym, 4057 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace

10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 4, Morris University Center, 940 2nd St., Portsmouth

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 5, Morris University Center, 940 2nd St., Portsmouth

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 14, Porter Township Fire Department, 676 Center St., Wheelersburg