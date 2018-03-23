2017 was good for Pike Pet Pals

With the generous help of the community, Pike Pet Pals was able to not only save but improve the lives of many Pike County dogs in 2017. During 2017, PPP helped save the lives of 585 dogs from the pound through adoption or sending them to rescue. This included 90 adoptions, 440 dogs who were sent to rescues, and 55 who were reclaimed by their owner. Adoption at the Pike County Dog Pound is $50 and only cash is accepted. This adoption fee includes the rabies vaccines and the current year dog tag. With the work of volunteers to find rescues and help transport to rescues, no dogs have been euthanized at the Pike County Dog Pound due to overpopulation.

Dr. Beth Picklesimer of the Chillicothe Animal Clinic continues to provide support to PPP with vet care. Chillicothe Animal Clinic also serves as a last-minute support when the pound is too full. PPP continues to provide vaccinations, worming medication and flea and tick prevention to ALL dogs and puppies at the pound.

Several improvements to the pound were made to improve the safety of the dogs as well as the wardens and volunteers. The garage door was replaced as well as the wall around the door and behind the sink. A new sign was added by the driveway so that the pound can be easily found by those seeking to adopt a dog. In addition to these efforts, a joint effort between PPP, the Pike County Dog Pound, and Columbus Dog Connection provided two low-cost spay/neuter clinics at Rural King for Pike County residents for dogs in the community and at the pound.

Pike Pet Pals owes special thanks to Dog Warden Deputy Tilley who has returned to the pound, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pike County Commissioners for their cooperation in allowing PPP to make all the above things happen this year. Pike Pet Pals also thanks Chillicothe Animal Clinic, Rural King, Printex, and Klinkers for their generous donations and for supporting Pike Pet Pals in many ways.

Those wishing to help the dogs at the Pike County Dog Pound through Pike Pet Pals can do so by making monetary donations. $18 provides 50 pounds of dog food; $25 provided 10 bales of straw; $50 provides a case of vaccines or almost fills the gas tank for transports; $100 could mean the difference between life and death for a sick or injured dog. $200 funds a kennel for a year and will include a sign to be displayed on the kennel for the year. Tax deductible donations can be sent to Pike Pet Pals, Inc., P.O. Box 1239, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Dentations for the most needed item can also be made by purchasing from the Pike Pet Pals Amazon.com wish list. These will be shipped directly to the pound.

Other ways to support Pike Pet Pals include signing up for qualifying rewards programs. Pike Pet Pals is a qualified Kroger Community Rewards program. It can be added to your Kroger Plus Card at krogercommunityrewards.com (you will need your Kroger Plus Card number) and donations will be made to Pike Pet Pals every time you shop without costing you any money. Pike Pet Pals can receive donations when you shop online at a network of over 1,0000 stores by signing up on www.iGive.com. This also makes a donation directly to Pike Pet Pals and does not cost the customer anything.

Pike Pet Pals is gearing up for the 10th Annual Grrreat Yard Sale scheduled on April 7th. Area businesses can donate to the Chinese Auction to be held during our yard sale. The business will receive recognition of the donation at the yard sale, radio announcement, Facebook and a Pike County Chamber of commerce newsletter article. Individuals wishing to donate items for the yard auction can contact PPP via the Facebook page or at pikepetpals@gmail.com. Large appliances, clothes and other fabrics cannot be accepted.

More information on all of this as well as updates about upcoming events and fundraisers can be found on the Pike Pet Pals Facebook page.