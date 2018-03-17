Sonora’s Mexican Grill is collecting Special items to create Care packages for Our Military Personnel overseas. The restaurant has a list of items that are in need such as Toothpaste, Baby Wipes, Energy Powders, ect. The restaurant on March 19th and 20th will start filling the boxes for shipment.

Customers will have the opportunity to participate while awaiting their dinner. Each table will have a note pad and pen for customers that would like to put appreciation letters in each of the boxes. You may also purchase Special RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) at the restaurant with proceeds to go towards purchasing more care package items.