Navy song: Anchors Aweigh

Stand Navy down the field, sails set to the sky;

We’ll never change our course, So Army you steer shy-y-y-y.

Roll up the score, Navy, anchors aweigh!

Sail Navy down the field and sink the Army, sink the Army grey!

Get underway Navy, decks cleared for the fray;

We’ll hoist true Navy Blue, So Army down your grey-y-y-y;

Full speed ahead, Navy; Army heave to;

Furl Black and Grey and Gold, and hoist the Navy, hoist the Navy Blue!

Blue of the Mighty Deep; Gold of God’s Sun

Let these colors be till all of time be done, done, done,

By Severn’s shore we learn Navy’s stern call:

Faith, Courage, Service true, with Honor, Over Honor, Over All.

“Anchors Aweigh” is the fight song of the United States Naval Academy and march song of the United States Navy. It was composed in 1906 by Charles A. Zimmermann with lyrics by Alfred Hart Miles. When he composed “Anchors Aweigh,” Zimmermann was a lieutenant and had been bandmaster of the United States Naval Academy Band since 1887. Miles was Midshipman First Class at the Academy, in the class of 1907, and had asked Zimmermann to assist him in composing a song for that class, to be used as a football march. Another Academy Midshipman, Royal Lovell (class of 1926), later wrote what would be adopted into the song as its third verse.

To “weigh anchor” is to bring it aboard a vessel in preparation for departure. The phrase “anchors aweigh” is a report that the anchors are clear of the sea bottom and, therefore, the ship is officially underway. “Anchors aweigh” is often misspelled as “Anchor’s away,” leading to confusion of the terms and the misunderstanding that it means “to drop anchor.” “Weigh” as a verb means to “bear” or “move”, thus giving it several shades of meaning and derivation, including “weight” or “heaviness”.

The song was first played during the Army–Navy football game on December 1, 1906, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Navy won the game 10–0 before a crowd in excess of 30,000, their first win in the match up since 1900.[citation needed]

The song was gradually adopted as the song of the U.S. Navy; although there is a pending proposal to make it the official song, and to incorporate protocol into Navy regulations for its performance, its status remains unofficial. Its lyrics were considered too specific to the Academy and not representative of the Navy at large, and so were rewritten by George D. Lottman (note the reference to “farewell to college joys”). Its melody was also slightly rewritten by Domenico Savino.

The song has a joyful, brisk melody, and it has been adopted by several other navies around the world, such as the Finnish Navy. In addition to being bandmaster at the Naval Academy, Zimmerman was also the organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Annapolis, and the opening notes of the melody to “Anchors Aweigh” bear a marked similarity (although in a different tempo) to the opening of the ancient Marian hymn “Salve Regina”, with which Zimmerman would have been thoroughly familiar.

Bing Crosby included the song in a medley on his album 101 Gang Songs (1961)

