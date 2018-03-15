Commissioners declare DD Awareness Month

The Scioto County Commissioners have declared March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a proclamation recently revealed in the Scioto County Courthouse rotunda with the !MPACT team in attendance.

“We urge all citizens to take time to get to know someone with a disability and ask: ‘What’s your story?’ Every person’s story holds a promise to educate and inspire others,” read the proclamation. The commissioners unanimously approved the resolution marking March as the awareness month.

The month is aimed at raising public understanding of developmental disabilities, while also recognizing the contributions of people with developmental disabilities in our community. The !MPACT team certainly has contributed, clocking more than 20,000 hours as of December on volunteer projects countywide. After Tuesday’s meeting with the commissioners, the team headed to the Portsmouth Salvation Army to serve lunch.

“DD Awareness Month is a great opportunity to discover, understand and appreciate the contributions individuals with disabilities have made in making our community a better place to live, work and grow,” Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Matt Purcell said. “Scioto County DD appreciates the commissioners’ contributions to making

DD awareness a priority in our county and region.”

Other local DD Awareness Month activities include:

Participation in Portsmouth’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday;

The first basketball game between the Vern Riffe School Cardinals and Special Olympians based in Scioto County school districts. This event will be Tuesday at Northwest High School;

The annual Rivals Game, wherein the Vern Riffe School Cardinals take on Lawrence County’s Open Door School Jets March 22 at Ironton High School; and

The highly anticipated Hardwood Heroes Celebrity Basketball Game at noon April 7 at Shawnee State University. Admissionj is $2, with all funds raised supporting Scioto County Special Olympics athletes in meeting their goals in physical fitness and athletic competition.