Hayes named interim GM for Hometown Radio

Steve Hayes has been named interim general manager for Hometown Radio of Portsmouth following the departure of Dan McKnight.

McKnight left to take a new and similar position at a radio group in Pennsylvania.

“We thank Dan for his hard work while he was with us in Portsmouth, and wish him nothing but great luck and success in his next endeavor,” said Bruce Leslie, the company’s president and a Greenup, Ky., attorney.

Hayes has been the morning host on MIX 99.3 and station operations manager prior to accepting the new responsibilities.

“Steve has been with our company for 26 years,” Leslie said in making the announcement. “He has managed our properties in Kentucky before coming back home to Portsmouth, and knows our system well. Steve will be a solid player until we can find our next full-time general manager for the Portsmouth operation.”

There will be an immediate regional search for a new general manager who is well skilled in radio leadership, sales, and has great instinct for the local community.

The three-station Hometown cluster in Portsmouth includes WNXT-AM/FM and WZZZ-FM.

Hometown Radio also serves Ashland, Ky., with WLGC-FM, as well as the Danville, Ky., area with WRNZ-FM, WHIR and WHBN.