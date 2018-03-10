Posted on by

Fyfe enlists in U.S. Air Force


Congratulations Hunter Fife for your enlistment into the United States Air Force. Hunter is a graduate of Greenup County High School, Class of 2017. Thank you for your commitment to the United States of America.

