Nominations sought for Portsmouth West hall of fame

The Washington-Nile Local School District is accepting nominations for candidates to the Portsmouth West High School Distinguished Alumni and Athletic Hall of Fame 2018.

The award honors alumni whose deeds and character exemplify outstanding achievement in their life’s work and/or service to their communities. A nomination form is available online at www.westsenators.org or by contacting the Board of Education, 15332 U.S. Highway 52, West Portsmouth, 740-858-1111.

Nominations are due by April 6.