Micro-pantry installed in Portsmouth

The Salvation Army was recently given an opportunity to collaborate with some Portsmouth friends to install a new micro-pantry at the James Dickey American Legion Post 23, 704 Court Street in Portsmouth.

“Sometimes kindness can be so overwhelming it leaves you feeling really, really small,” says Portsmouth native Brent Newman. “Jeff and Jamie Eberhard not only had this built and collected food for it, they drove the seven-hour trip from their home in Illinois to deliver it and set it up. Thank you to everyone involved for doing this in my hometown, including Jeff, Jamie, The Salvation Army Portsmouth Corps, James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Lisa Mullins Potts and Kathy Lewis.”