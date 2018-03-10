OSU students return to Scioto County for service projects

A team of nine graduate and undergraduate students from Ohio State University will begin a week-long visit to Scioto County Saturday to conduct fieldwork about life, work and culture in Scioto County.

The Ohio Field Schools, an initiative of the Center for Folklore Studies at Ohio State University, is a long-term project that brings students and community members together to explore the question: How do Ohioans create a sense of place in a changing environment?

Students will partner with poet Brian Richards to assist cleaning and restoring his letterpress; with Marcia Harris and the Portsmouth Area Arts Commission to document children’s performance; with Barb and Kevin Bradbury at Hurricane Run Farm to digitize their farm books; and with Josh Deemer of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to pull garlic mustard and assist with other clean-up projects across several counties. In addition to working alongside community partners, student pairs will interview their project leader and one other member of the community that does related work.

So when you see some young folks wandering around town next week with tape recorders, feel free to stop and introduce yourself.

All documentation will be housed locally at four locations: the Portsmouth Public Library, Shawnee State University (c/o Andrew Feight), Shawnee State Park (c/o Jenny Richards) and the 14th Street Community Center (c/o Andrew Carter). A fifth copy will be housed at the Folklore Archives at the OSU Center for Folklore Studies.