AG issues concealed carry report

COLUMBUS — More than 100,000 Ohioans are packing heat, according to figures reporting concealed carry permits issued in 2017.

The report released this week by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine indicated that 131,345 concealed carry licenses were issued in the state in 2017.

According to the statistics reported to the AG’s office, in 2017 Ohio county sheriffs issued 77,281 new licenses and 54,064 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

The Attorney General’s office compiles an annual report as required by law about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

