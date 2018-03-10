County road work schedule

Ditching

Henley – Deemer Road (CR45) in Union Township on Monday, March 12th and Tuesday, March 13th.

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township on Monday, March 12th through Wednesday, March 14th.

Sedan – Crabtree Road (CR34) in Morgan Township on Wednesday, March 14th and Thursday, March 15th.

Junior Road (CR277) in Green Township on Thursday, March 15th and Friday, March 16th.

Edwards Road (CR60) in Morgan Township on Friday. March 16th.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Mowing

White Gravel – McDaniel Road in Madison Township

Mohawk Drive in Rush and Union Townships.

Big Run Road in Morgan Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through Saturday, March 31st. A single lane flagging operation is being utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, April 21st. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for overhead deck work on bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, March 17th. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations will allow for deck pour at B-9 bridge on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, March 24th. The location is near the intersection with Flowers – Ison Road (TR381). Portsmouth Joint Venture will use the flagging during the parapet pours and deck work at bridge B-12