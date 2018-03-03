Neely promoted at AAA7

Jamie Neely, RN, was recently promoted to director of the Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), according to Executive Director Pamela K. Matura. Neely will take over the position that was recently held by Kaye Inoshita, RN. Inoshita is set to retire on Friday after 28 years with the AAA7.

Neely has been with the AAA7 since 2011, working mostly as a Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman and for a short time as a PASSPORT Care Manager. She has served in the Team Leader capacity for the Ombudsman Program for the past year. She is a member of the Ross County and Pike County Elder Abuse Coalitions, and has worked with nursing homes in the AAA7’s 10-county region on person-centered projects. Prior to joining the AAA7, Neely worked in a nursing home and at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She received her associate degree in nursing from Shawnee State University, and graduated from Minford High School.

“Jamie is a passionate, tireless advocate,” Inoshita says. “She will be the one to lead the AAA7 Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program into the future.”

The Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (RLTCOP) through the AAA7 covers 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. The mission of the RLTCOP is to seek resolution of problems and advocate for the rights of home care consumers and residents of long-term care facilities, in order to improve their quality of life, care and services. Main functions of the Program are to investigate and resolve complaints involving long-term care facilities and home and community-based providers in an effort to improve the quality of care for long-term care consumers; provide education to long-term care facilities, residents, and their families about Ombudsman services, residents’ rights and person-centered care; and to provide general information regarding the rights of long-term care consumers.

AAA7 can be reached at 800-582-7277, via email at info@aaa7.org or online at www.aaa7.org.