Water testing available

Do you know what’s in the water you’re drinking? Would you like to have your well water tested?

Ohio Farm Bureau, in conjunction with Heidelberg University, is offering free nitrate testing.

It’s recommended that wells be tested if they are more than 20 years old; were dug rather than drilled; are shallow; if the soil is sandy; if a chemical spill happened nearby; or if they are near cropland, feedlots, landfills or industrial sites.

Pre-registration for testing ends Friday.

The cost is free to paid Farm Bureau members on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 25 per county are available.

Sample kits can be picked beginning March 26 at the Farm Bureau office, 231 Broadway Street, Jackson. The water sample must be returned to the Farm Bureau office by 3 p.m. April 13.

Additional testing is available for a fee that must be paid in advance by the homeowner. The cost of pesticide testing is $60, and testing for metals is $75.

Call the Farm Bureau Office at 800-777-9226 to reserve your testing kit.