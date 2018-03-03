Clay Preschool receives top rating

(left to right) Miss Knauff, Preschool students from both classrooms, and Miss Justice.

Clay School District’s Preschool program once again received the highest possible rating through Ohio’s “Step Up to Quality” tiered quality rating and improvement system.

The program received its first 5-star rating in 2015, the first year the SUTQ system was utilized. Clay’s Preschool program is the second program to receive a 5-star rating this year. The program is composed of two classrooms, two teachers and two aides.

Christy Knauff, program teacher and director, says receiving the top rating once again is a great feeling, considering all the hard work and long hours that went in to meeting SUTQ criteria. “It was a huge relief and accomplishment,” Knauff said. “It’s a lot of paperwork and a lengthy process.”

According to Knauff, Kindergarten teachers have noticed the elevated levels of preparedness in those who have taken part in the preschool program, and believe it has boosted their careers as students.

Clay’s Preschool will have pre-registration for next year 9 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. April 5. Children ages 3 (before Sept. 30) and 4 who have been potty trained are eligible for the full-day preschool program. On registration day, parents should bring their child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, shot records and W-2 or pay stubs for proof of income.

