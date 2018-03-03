4th Ward Council vacancy to be filled

Do you think you can do a better job on the Portsmouth City Council than those currently serving?

Well, you may have your chance.

In the aftermath of the abrupt and stunning resignation Monday night by 4th Ward Councilman and Mayor James Kalb, the council is accepting resumes and letters of interest to fill the vacated 4th Ward seat.

Those interested must be a resident of the 4th Ward for no less than six months, and a resident of the city for no less than three years. Interested persons should mail a resume or letter to Portsmouth City Council, Municipal Building, 728 Second Street, Suite 24, Portsmouth 45662 or deliver to the City Clerk’s office at the same address.

Deadline for submissions is noon March 9.

Kalb’s resignation during Monday’s council meeting came amid recall efforts spearheaded by a group of 4th Ward residents.

During his Mayor’s report, Kalb announced in a passionate prepared speech that he was fed up with those seeking to tear down the city leadership, and put an exclamation point on his announcement when he abruptly quit his position on council and strode out of the meeting.

“Why did you believe the propaganda of an internet forum written by people who you probably don’t know, and probably a lot of who don’t even live inside the city over people you have known for years and elected to represent you?” Kalb asked during his report. “Why do many of you feel you know the former city manager better than the people that hired him and worked with him on a daily basis? These are just a few of the questions you should be asking instead of, ‘How do we get even with City Council?’”

Kalb, who pointed out that he had served Portsmouth for nearly 20 years, said “it does hurt to look out there and see so many people I considered friends turned against me over this.”

Kalb then stood up from his seat, pulled his microphone from its stand and dropped it onto the table, stating, “I quit.”

The announcement drew a brief cheer from at least one person in the audience, while fellow council members sat dumbfounded.

So if this job sounds like something you’d like to do, the council would like to hear from you.