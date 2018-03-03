Cooper joins United States Marine Corps

United States Marine Corps would like to welcome a recent addition to the family, Poole Samuel Cooper, a high school graduate from Valley High School. He has taken his first steps to becoming a United States Marine. Congratulations!!!!
