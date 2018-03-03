County road work schedule

Ditching

Houston Hollow – Long Run Road (CR159) in Clay and Jefferson Townships on Monday, March 5th and Tuesday, March 6th.

Rocky Fork Road (CR40) in Brush Creek Township on Monday, March 5th.

Big Spruce – Little Bear Creek Road (CR41) in Brush Creek and Union Townships on Tuesday, March 6th through Thursday, March 8th.

Houston Hollow – Candy Run Road (CR177) in Jefferson Township on Wednesday, March 7th and Thursday, March 8th.

Burns Hollow Road (CR174) in Jefferson Township on Friday, March 9th.

Thompson Hill Road (CR43) in Brush Creek and Unions Townships on Friday, March 9th.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Mowing

Kentucky Trail – Haines Road in Bloom, Harrison and Madison Townships.

Salem Road and Brame Road in Madison Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through Saturday, March 31st. A single lane flagging operation is being utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, April 21st. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for overhead deck work on bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, March 31st. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations, if necessary, will allow for deck pour at B-9 bridge on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.