Blinded Veterans Association Welcomes Joe Bogart as Executive Director

The Blinded Veterans Association is pleased to announce the selection of Joe Bogart as Executive Director. BVA President Joe Parker said, “On behalf of the BVA Board of Directors and our members, we are excited to welcome Joe to the BVA family. Joe’s experience in the Army will prove largely beneficial as we continue ensuring the care of our blinded veterans therefore we look forward to his leadership.”

As the Executive Director for the Blinded Veterans Association, Joe serves as the association’s senior staff member and is responsible for outreach with stakeholders across the Nation, Field organizations, and VSOs. “I am honored to join the BVA Team and be a part of an organization with a long and prestigious heritage of taking care of our blinded veterans,” said Joe Bogart. “I look forward to ensuring that we continue to support our veterans and build an influential membership base so that everyone is aware of BVA’s programs, accomplishments, and mission.”

Joe started out as an enlisted soldier as a combat engineer. Graduating from Officer Candidate School in 2005 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers he deployed to Iraq in 2006 taking over as platoon leader. On his very last mission, while on a route clearance patrol, an improvised explosive device detonated on his armored Humvee. The blast and shrapnel resulted in the loss of his right eye and left him with glaucoma and legally blind in his left. This did not stop him from remaining on active duty and returning to Iraq for a second time. He just recently retired from the Army as a Major after more than 28 years of service. His wife will retire this summer from her job with the State of Missouri and join him in Virginia.

The Blinded Veterans Association is the only official voice for America's veterans who are blind or visually impaired, successfully advocating for their needs since WWII.