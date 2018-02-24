Main Street celebrates Portsmouth

Downtown Portsmouth

Main Street Portsmouth will celebrate the city and all that it has to offer for the sixth year with a gala event March 1.

Celebrate Portsmouth is Main Street’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds going toward continuing day-to-day operations such as grants, small business resources and the downtown beautification program, in addition to many special events.

This special fundraising event is one of the few in which there is an admission fee, but a significant portion of funds go toward creating future free events for the entire community.

“We strive to make as many of our events free and open to the public, so everyone can enjoy downtown Portsmouth,” says director Joseph Pratt. “This is one of our few charged events, since it is a fundraiser, and makes a lot of our other events free to the public.”

Admission for the Celebrate Portsmouth dinner and auction is $50, and includes a smoked brisket dinner from the Scioto Ribber, as well as an open bar. A table sponsorship can be purchased for $500. The evening’s silent auction will feature many unique package deals and finds, with all proceeds going toward downtown. Some of these special items are local paintings, hotel stays and catered theme baskets.

The 6 p.m. event will also feature live music from Andy Russell, and a preview of some of the new developments downtown and in the program. Pratt will speak on the health of the organization, and Kirk Donges and Donna Burton will speak on the progress being made downtown.

“We had a huge year in 2017, and we have even bigger plans for 2018. We had more jobs come downtown last year than in many before” Pratt says. “We also had nearly $1.5 million in developments. We, as a community, have a lot to be proud of. I think people will be surprised by just how much is going on, and I look forward to welcoming friends and neighbors.”

According to Pratt, the event is a great way to connect members of Main Street to the community.

“It is a very laid back social evening with wonderful food, news, music and an auction. We look forward to this every year.”

Tickets for the sixth annual Celebrate Portsmouth dinner and auction can be purchased at the Scioto County Welcome Center.

