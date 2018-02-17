Question: How do I obtain a copy of my VA medical records?

Answer: Your VA medical records are maintained at the facility or facilities where you were provided medical care. You will need to contact each facility to personally request a copy of any medical records maintained at that facility. Requests must be in writing and should indicate what records you are requesting, why you are requesting those records, and to whom they are to be released. The addresses for all VA facilities can be found at http://www.va.gov/directory/guide/home. You may also fill out and submit a SF-180 form request for medical records. It is very valuable to immediately request all medical records if you are applying for VA Compensation for a service-connected injury or illness. You may also request a copy of your C&P (Compensation & Pension) exam. At anytime if you think there may be a discrepancy in your records, Please notify your closest VA facility. Source: www.va.gov