Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service will hold master gardener classes weekly, March 1 through May 3, at the Greenup County Extension Office. The classes are 6:30pm-8:30pm

There is a minimum of 10 students per class for class to be held.

A Master Gardener has an interest in all types of gardening, such as ornamental or vegetable, wants to teach others to garden and is trained by Cooperative Extension

Service personnel. As a Master Gardener you will help County Extension Agents reach more residents who have gardening problems by working in information booths at community events, teaching horticulture to beginning gardeners, and conducting community service projects.

There is a $60.00 fee for the class to cover a textbook. For more information, contact Linda Hieneman by phone at (606) 836-0201 or by email at linda.hieneman@uky.edu.

Greenup County Master Gardener applications and course fees are being accepted through Friday, February 23, 2018; and are available at the Extension Office (35 Wurtland Avenue, Wurtland, KY).