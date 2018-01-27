Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women who helped support WWII

American Rosie the Riveter Association, an organization of women who worked to support the war effort during WWII, will have their annual convention in New Orleans

in June 2018. When plans are finalized, details will be posted on our web site www.rosietheriveter.net.

If you are a woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during WWII, or if you are just interested in more information, we would like to hear from you. Please contact us at the toll free number 1-888-557-6743 or e-mail americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.

American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical and farming. Many other women worked as volunteers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials. These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. We would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in our Archives.

We are a patriotic/non-profit organization whose purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of such women. We were founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, Birmingham, Alabama and now have almost 6000 members. Current elected officers from Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Missouri and Alabama all serve on a volunteer basis.