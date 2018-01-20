Respect Life Mass, day of prayer for the legal protection of unborn children on January 22

The Most Reverend Frederick F. Campbell, Bishop of Columbus, will be the celebrant at the Diocese’s annual Respect Life Mass on Monday, January 22, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Cathedral, 212 East Broad Street, Columbus.

On this day, the diocese will join all of the dioceses of the United States in observing a Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children. All are invited to attend.

A “Roe Remembrance” event, sponsored by the Greater Columbus Right to Life, will also be held following Mass at the Ohio Statehouse beginning at noon. Additional information regarding this event is available on their website at www.gcrtl.org.

For additional information about the Catholic Church’s teaching on respect life issues, visit the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) website at www.usccb.org/prolife.