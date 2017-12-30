Conservation District poster contest winners named

Winner Brooklynn Kazee and her poster.

For over 20 years Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District has held a Fifth Grade Poster Contest open to all county 5th graders. This year the tradition continued with the topic “Watersheds – Our Water, Our Home”. The topic and accompanying presentation by Conservation District Educator Kate Sowards touched upon where our water comes from, how it travels over the earth, and impacts that can cause pollution.

All area schools were invited to participate and submissions were made by Bloom Vernon Elementary, Clay Elementary, Green Elementary, Sciotoville Community School, and from Portsmouth West Middle School. The posters were reviewed and judged by the Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors in November and four winners were chosen. Eligible posters were judged for their artistic expression, topic content, and overall message.

The fourth place poster was submitted by Nikolai Lagandaon a student at Clay Elementary. The third place poster was submitted by Sophie Mershon of Bloom Vernon Elementary. The second and first place winners were both students of Portsmouth West Middle School. Second place was awarded to Jadyn Hedge and first place was awarded to Brooklynn Kazee.

The winning students were awarded a ribbon and a small cash prize provided by Farm Credit Services of Mid-America. Brooklyn Kazee’s first place poster will be forwarded onto the state poster contest at the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District’s Summer Supervisor Meeting in July 2018. This local contest is part of a larger nationwide poster competition held by the National Association of Conservation Districts.

Reach Kate SowardsConservation Education CoordinatorScioto Soil & Water Conservation District740-259-923112167A State Route 104Lucasville, Ohio 45648www.sciotoswcd.orgwww.facebook.com/sciotoswcd