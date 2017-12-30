Jackson, Ohio BMV Reinstatement Center closes January 7; customers may visit any Deputy Registrar agency for all reinstatement needs

Staff report

COLUMBUS —The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is expanding resources to support customer access to full reinstatement services in all 88 counties, which began in 2015, and provided the added customer convenience of completing reinstatement and driver license transactions in one office.

As part of this effort, effective Jan. 7, 2018, the BMV will close counter-based services at the following BMV Regional Reinstatement Centers:

Canton (Stark County);

Cincinnati (Hamilton County);

Jackson (Jackson County);

Toledo (Lucas County);

Parma (Cuyahoga County) and

Youngstown (Mahoning County)

Customers may visit any Deputy Registrar agency for all reinstatement needs:

Acceptance and posting of reinstatement payments;

Processing of reinstatement paperwork; and

The BMV’s Reinstatement Processing staff will validate a customer’s driving status and will request additional information (if applicable). If reinstatement is approved, the Deputy Registrar can immediately issue a driver’s license or a temporary instruction permit identification card (TIPIC) if re-testing is required.

Customers can check reinstatement requirements online at BMV Online Services, www.bmv.ohio.gov, to print requirements, or the Reinstatement Requirement Letter (BMV2006) serves as a checklist to collect all needed documentation before visiting a Deputy Registrar. Customers can also call the BMV’s toll-free number at 1-844-OHIOBMV (644-6268) where agents will walk customers through the reinstatement requirements and any needed documents to take to the agency for processing.

Customers may also make reinstatement payments through the mail-in option or through BMV Online Services at: www.bmv.ohio.gov.