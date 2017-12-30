American Legion James Dickey Post 23 received donation

American Legion James Dickey Post #23 was the recipient of a $100 donation presented on behalf of the Scioto Valley Volunteers Chapter, N.S.U.S.D 1812 Society, Ohio Society, by Chapter President Beth Normand.

Chapter members voted at their last regularly scheduled meeting to include Post #23 as part of their annual local patriotic projects.

Just prior to the opening of the Legionnaires November meeting, Normand was introduced by Post Commander Beacher Wright. To those in attendance, Normand expressed the SVV members’ appreciation for the support the Post has provided for the Chapter’s 1812 Veterans projects during this year. A special nod of recognition was extended to Legionnaire Susan Frasher, Director of the Post’s Honor Guard